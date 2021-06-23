Heartland Alliance Launches Statewide Fully Free Campaign to Reform Criminal Legal System

Illinois’ General Assembly passed legislation amending and in some cases reversing the changes in their Police reform legislation. The changes addressed concerns about a sweeping criminal justice reform law that came into effect in 2020. This legislation will amend the SAFE-T Act, which was signed into law in February. The SAFE-T Act required a new police certification system, ended cash bail, imposed body camera mandates, and changed the guidelines for police officers’ use of deadly force. Law enforcement groups across the state oppose the SAFE-T Act because they feel it imposes unreasonable expectations on police officers.