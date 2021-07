The F-35 Lightning II has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced and capable combat aircraft. The fifth-generation F-35’s combination of stealth and performance allows it to serve as the world’s premier multi-role fighter, capable of effectively undertaking both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. In addition to its combat capabilities, the F-35 is unique in its ability to enhance the capabilities of other platforms and weapon systems linked together with it by operating as a “quarterback” on the battlefield, using its ability to collect, process, and distribute data to distribute critical battlefield information to friendly forces in order to improve their situational awareness and decision making.