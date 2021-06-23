Cancel
FMKF dance for the sake of dancing in new film, Skylark

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing a stunning score from NSDOS and clothing from Berlin designer Olivia Ballard. FMKF was founded by transmedia choreographer Franka Marlene Foth as a response to what she understands as a narrow-minded approach to movement. “Often, dance is merely used as an enjoyable afterthought to augment fashion shows or commercials, or bound to strictly worked out, over-intellectualized concepts,” she explains. At the centre of her practice is a refocusing on the fundamentals of the dance and the dancer, pulling away from concept to delve deeper into the physicality and the sensuality of performance. Functioning as an artist collective and dance troupe, FMKF allows Foth to explore these concepts through a deeply personal process of collaboration and exchange. “I work with the feeling of pleasure, creating pieces that are merging and fusing with the sound which plays a big role,” she explains. “To embody the music, be guided and affected by it is crucial in my choreographic works.”

