Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ dad responds to her accusations in court

By Andrea Dresdale
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...

southernillinoisnow.com
View All 27 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#L A Superior Court#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Want To End The Conservatorship': Britney Spears Slams Father In Bombshell Court Testimony, Says She's 'Not Happy,' Wishes She Could Sue Her Family

Breaking her silence! Britney Spears spoke for herself for the first time in the tumultuous conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," the pop star firmly stated to the judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home. I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Has ‘No Idea’ When She’ll Perform Again: ‘I’m In a Transition’

New direction! Fans are curious about when they can expect to see Britney Spears take the stage again — but it seems like they shouldn’t hold their breath. The “Toxic” singer, 39, answered questions from her Instagram followers in a video posted on Thursday, June 17. “As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions 🌸 💁🏼‍♀️🌹!!!!!!” she captioned the clip.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
CelebritiesVulture

Britney Spears Alleges She Was Forced to Perform While Sick, Expressed ‘Fear’ of Jamie

Britney Spears has largely remained silent in public on the subject of her father’s conservatorship over her life and finances, even saying that the New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears, which paints the conservatorship in a negative light, was “hypocritical” and made her “embarrassed.” However, Spears’s private opinion of the arrangement appears to be extremely negative. According to confidential court documents acquired by the Times and published today, Spears explored the removal of Jamie Spears as conservator as early as 2014, citing what her lawyer called “a ‘shopping list’ of grievances,” which included his drinking and controlling behavior, as well as taking large cuts of her earnings to furnish his own salary and limiting her to a weekly allowance.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Paris Hilton Shares Photos with Britney Spears for National Selfie Day: We 'Invented the Selfie'

On Monday, the 40-year-old television star shared two throwback photos of her and Britney Spears, 39, in honor of National Selfie Day. For the social media holiday, the Simple Life alum reposted a screenshot of her own tweet from 2017, which featured the now-15-year-old snaps of the two stars. Captioning the side-by-side photos with Spears four years ago, Hilton wrote at the time, "Me & Britney invented the selfie!"
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Britney Spears brother-in-law: Family want 'the best' for her

Britney Spears' brother-in-law has insisted her family only "want the best" for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke up in court on Wednesday (23.06.21) to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive" and accused her other relatives of doing "nothing" to help her but Jamie Watson - who is married to Jamie Lynn Spears - has now spoken up to defend his wife and the rest of the clan.
CelebritiesPage Six

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie spotted outside his trailer home after hearing

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was photographed in public for the first time since his daughter’s bombshell testimony about her conservatorship. Jamie, 68, was spotted on Saturday at a storage facility on the outskirts of Kentwood, LA, signing papers in the company of another man. The elder Spears, who looked more feeble than the last time he was seen in public, wore a Monster Energy hat and used a large cooler or table draped with the company’s logo as a makeshift desk.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘What was wrong with you at lunch? You were mean’: Britney Spears letters to high school boyfriend up for auction

Letters written by a teenage Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among the memorabilia up for auction this weekend. The pop star was dating Donald “Reg” Jones in her hometown of McComb, Missouri, shortly before the career launch that would catapult her to global fame.Spears broke up with Jones in a two-page, handwritten note that said: “Look, I’m really sorry that it had to be this way, but I think we both knew this was coming.”She later wrote: “I’ve had a great two years. Who knows, two years from now or even 10, we might get back...