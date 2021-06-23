Cancel
Tell us: If you’re making a military move, are you able to find housing?

By Karen Jowers
Navy Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the hot housing market in many places around the country affecting your search for housing as you make your military move?. Tell us about your experience, whether you’re trying to move into housing on base, trying to rent housing in the civilian community, or trying to buy a house. For example, is there a waiting list for housing at your base? How long did it take to find housing? Were you able to get what you wanted immediately?

