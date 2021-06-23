'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst's New Disney Character Shown in New 'Mysterious Benedict Society' Poster

These days, family TV loves nothing more than a planet in peril. On Netflix, for instance, kids may have recently watched a group of hybrid children undergo a population-decimating pandemic on “Sweet Tooth,” a team of extraordinary children attempting to save London from the supernatural in “The Irregulars,” and a kid superhero face down cataclysm in “Raising Dion” — to name just a few. While imagining kids with unique powers is hardly new (ask J. K. Rowling — or don’t), the current wave of these entertainments seems suggestively to borrow from the superhero-movie tradition. These entertainments sold to audiences old and young trade on the idea of the perfectly trained individual saving the world. It’s no wonder kids want to see themselves in the picture, too.