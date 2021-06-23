Cancel
'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ryan Hurst's New Disney Character Shown in New 'Mysterious Benedict Society' Poster

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst is portraying a character named Milligan in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, and a new poster shows just how the actor will look in costume. In the poster, we see Hurst did not have to cut the iconic beard and long hair he's become known for over the years. Milligan also sports a gray hat, a brown overcoat, and a satchel.

popculture.com
