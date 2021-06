It's summer eve today and as some are celebrating the end of the school year everyone is preparing for some major heat!. According to Accuweather today we're hitting 97, Tuesday 96, Wednesday 96, Thursday 96, Friday 96, Saturday 100, Sunday 105 and Monday up to 102. Of course all subject to change but a great reminder to grab some sunscreen and making sure you are covered with a hat and sunglasses when you're out and about.