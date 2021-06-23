Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Tumors find many ways to evade groundbreaking cancer drug

By Jocelyn Kaiser
Science Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers were ecstatic 2 years ago when, after decades of effort, they devised drugs that could block a tumor-promoting protein in cancer patients called KRAS, which previously seemed impervious to treatment. But many of these KRAS inhibitors—the first of which was approved by U.S. regulators in May—quickly lost their luster, like other targeted cancer drugs: Most patients’ tumors resumed growing after a few months, as their cancer cells became resistant to the inhibitors. Now, a study finds that the roots of this resistance are surprisingly complex, with tumors using an array of escape routes to evade the attack on KRAS.

www.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Colon Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cells#Kras#Mirati Therapeutics#Egfr#Alk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new method to treat cancer effectively

In a recent study published in Cell Metabolism, researchers found that trained immune cells that ruthlessly kill cancerous tumors may prove a game-changer for people living with late-stage cancer. They uncovered that changing the metabolism of natural killer (NK) immune cells allows these cells to overcome the hostile conditions found...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New drug shows promise against lung cancer caused by genetic mutation

The new drug sotorasib reduces tumor size and shows promise in improving survival among patients with lung tumors caused by a specific DNA mutation, according to results of a global phase 2 clinical trial. The drug is designed to shut down the effects of the mutation, which is found in about 13% of patients with lung adenocarcinoma, a common type of non-small-cell lung cancer.
Cancerthekatynews.com

The Best Hospital for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

The number of gastrointestinal cancers increases every year. This group of diseases is quite aggressive and without effective treatment can be fatal. The most dangerous and aggressive among them are pancreatic tumors. That is why gastrointestinal cancers should be treated only by experienced doctors. Unfortunately, up-to-date methods of cancer diagnosis...
CancerMedscape News

Germline Genetic Testing for All Patients With Cancer?

More evidence points to the benefits of germline genetic testing for patients with various cancers. Such testing can identify mutations that may warrant a change of treatment and allow trying a targeted therapy, and it can also guide screening for high-risk individuals and their family members. The new data come...
Cancerhealthday.com

Patients in Bind as Brain Cancer Drug Price Rises to $1,000 Per Pill

FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The maker of the expensive brain cancer drug Gleostine has removed it from the Medicare drug rebate program, a move that could have dire consequences for some patients. The drug from NextSource Biotechnology is used to treat glioblastoma and other brain cancers and...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

POLQ Inhibitors May Treat PARP Inhibitor-Resistant BRCA-Mutated Cancers

A new class of targeted cancer drugs, DNA polymerase theta (POLQ) inhibitor, have the potential to treat patients whose tumors have BRCA mutations, according to a study published in Nature Communications. These drugs can kill cancer cells that are resistant to PARP inhibitors, an existing therapy for patients with BRCA mutations.
CancerWebMD

Heartburn Drug & Cancer: Does the Link Hold?

June 21, 2021 -- In 2016, researchers had some very bad news for anyone taking antacids. They found that healthy men and women who took a normal dose of the heartburn medicine ranitidine, often known by the brand name Zantac, had extremely high levels of a chemical known as NDMA, a probable cancer-causing substance.
HealthWeatherford Democrat

FDA approves 'groundbreaking' new Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration Monday approved a new drug developed to treat Alzheimer’s, which may be the very first to address underlying symptoms of the disease. Audrey Kwik, director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association - North Texas Chapter, called it groundbreaking. “It’s addressing the underlying biology...
CancerMedicalXpress

Many cancer patients may need a sequential one-two punch of immunotherapies

New research led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and the University of Liverpool may explain why many cancer patients do not respond to anti-PD-1 cancer immunotherapies—also called checkpoint inhibitors. The team reports that these patients may have tumors with high numbers of T follicular regulatory (Tfr)...
Canceropticflux.com

Medicare Will No Longer Cover Expensive Drug for Brain Cancer

Roughly 700,000 Americans are living while diagnosed with a primary brain tumour. Brain cancer is not something light at all, and the ways of fighting it may never be enough. According to The Wall Street Journal, the seller of Gleostine, which is a brain-cancer drug, has pulled out of a discount program for Medicare patients. This results in some patients needing to pay even $1,000 per capsule.
Cancerseattlepi.com

Targeted Treatment Pathways in Lung Cancer: Navigating Beyond Initial Diagnosis

(BPT) - In 2021, it is estimated that more than 235,000 Americans may be diagnosed with lung cancer. The five-year survival for early forms of the disease is approximately 60 percent. However, about 56 percent of patients have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis, meaning the cancer has already spread beyond the lungs. For those with metastatic disease (stage IV), the five-year relative survival rate is just over 6 percent.
CancerScience Now

The CCL2-CCR2 astrocyte-cancer cell axis in tumor extravasation at the brain

Although brain metastases are common in cancer patients, little is known about the mechanisms of cancer extravasation across the blood-brain barrier (BBB), a key step in the metastatic cascade that regulates the entry of cancer cells into the brain parenchyma. Here, we show, in a three-dimensional in vitro BBB microvascular model, that astrocytes promote cancer cell transmigration via their secretion of C-C motif chemokine ligand 2 (CCL2). We found that this chemokine, produced primarily by astrocytes, promoted the chemotaxis and chemokinesis of cancer cells via their C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2), with no notable changes in vascular permeability. These findings were validated in vivo, where CCR2-deficient cancer cells exhibited significantly reduced rates of arrest and transmigration in mouse brain capillaries. Our results reveal that the CCL2-CCR2 astrocyte-cancer cell axis plays a fundamental role in extravasation and, consequently, metastasis to the brain.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Hyperbaric oxygen suppressed tumor progression through the improvement of tumor hypoxia and induction of tumor apoptosis in A549-cell-transferred lung cancer.

Hyperbaric oxygen suppressed tumor progression through the improvement of tumor hypoxia and induction of tumor apoptosis in A549-cell-transferred lung cancer. Shao-Yuan Chen, Koichi Tsuneyama, Mao-Hsiung Yen, Jiunn-Tay Lee, Jiun-Liang Chen, Shih-Ming Huang. Article Affiliation:. Shao-Yuan Chen. Abstract:. Tumor cells have long been recognized as a relative contraindication to hyperbaric oxygen...
Canceronclive.com

Yale Cancer Center Study Reveals New Pathway for Brain Tumor Therapy

Researchers show the nucleoside transporter ENT2 may offer an unexpected path to circumventing the blood-brain barrier and enabling targeted treatment of brain tumors with a cell-penetrating anti-DNA autoantibody. In a new study led by Yale Cancer Center, researchers show the nucleoside transporter ENT2 may offer an unexpected path to circumventing...
CancerMedicalXpress

Immunosuppression drug could reduce chemotherapy resistance

A drug currently used to prevent organ rejection in transplants could also reduce chemotherapy resistance in glioblastoma, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Brain. The drug prevents glioblastoma cells from using molecular plasticity to circumvent chemotherapy, and Northwestern Medicine investigators are currently working to translate these findings to...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify how to prevent cancer metastases

Metastases can develop in the body even years after apparently successful cancer treatment. They originate from cancer cells that migrated from the original tumor to other organs, and which can lie there inactive for a considerable time. Researchers have now discovered how these "sleeping cells" are kept dormant and how they wake up and form fatal metastases. They have reported their findings in the journal Nature.