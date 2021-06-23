Cancel
Britney Spears: ‘I just want my life back’

By JOE COSCARELLI
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears told a Los Angeles courtroom — and the world — that she desperately wants to end the conservatorship that has overseen her life for the last 13 years, calling it an abusive and controlling system in which she was drugged and forced to work against her will, during a bombshell 23-minute speech on Wednesday.

