Gyms may be open again but if you’re not quite ready to venture back and work out side-by-side with strangers, you can build out your at-home gym instead. Kettlebells are a great way to add weight training to your fitness routine, especially if you lack the space or budget for larger equipment. This year’s Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing and feature discounts on a variety of workout equipment, including kettlebells. Keep reading for our picks of the best Prime Day kettlebell deals. If you’re new to free-weight training, we also have some tips on purchasing the right set of kettlebells for your fitness needs below.