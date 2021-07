Veganism used to be very ideological. The sentiment was either you're vegan, or you're not. But the societal attitude has shifted and there are more reasons than ever as to why people choose to be vegan or adhere to certain aspects of a vegan lifestyle. For some it's ethics, for others it's about health, and then there's the environmental part of it, too. But for us, offering vegan food has been about inclusivity, which is why I spent the bulk of the pandemic testing new recipes, so The Hummus & Pita Co. can continue to lead the way, consistently pushing the boundaries of vegan innovation in the fast casual sector.