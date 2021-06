There will be several raids throughout the lifespan of Burning Crusade Classic, but only three are available with the release of the game. The first raids available will be Karazhan, Gruul's Lair, and Magtheridon's Lair. Karazhan is an entry-level 10-player raid that is meant to be an introduction into TBC raiding. Gruul's Lair and Magtheridon's Lair are both 25-player raids that are more like what the future raids in TBC will be like. They present a noticeable step up in difficulty from Classic level 60 raids, but are still considered to be easier than the raids to come.