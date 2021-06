“Do what you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” If only I got a dollar for every time I heard or read this. But is it really like that? If you love photography and start doing it for a living, will it truly stop being a job and will you lose a sense of obligation? Landscape photographer Mark Denney discusses this in his latest video. And even though he believes it’s not a video that many people would watch, I think quite the opposite. Not only everyone should watch it before turning their hobby into a full-time career, but it will also give you a lot to think about.