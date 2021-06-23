Cassandra Clare Shares Thomastair Art, Chain of Thorns Snippet in June Newsletter

Edens Zero's creator is celebrating some of the new character debuts in the anime with some cute new sketches! Fairy Tail might be the biggest reason series creator Hiro Mashima is well known among fans, but one of the cooler reasons fans have come to love the creator over the years is all of the extra attention he pays towards his characters through special sketches. This has been especially true for his newest series, Edens Zero, as it began its first official anime adaptation earlier this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule.