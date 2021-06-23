Cassandra Clare Shares Thomastair Art, Chain of Thorns Snippet in June Newsletter
I have to say that this time of year is always the worst time to be a fan of The Shadowhunter Chronicles. We’re still stuck in that endless wait between Shadowhunter novels, with the hype from Chain of Iron having died down and way too much time between now and the release date for Chain of Thorns. Thankfully, though, Cassandra Clare is still keeping us entertained with crumbs of content in her monthly newsletters.fangirlish.com