Visually impaired veterans tour the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies
Veterans at the Gulf Coast Blind Rehab Center visited the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies today. Although these veterans may be visually impaired, that didn’t stop them from enjoying their first big outing since the pandemic at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. IMMS President Dr. Moby Solangi said, “They have done a lot for our country. We are safe because of them and we feel like they deserve the best that is possible. They have had some disabilities and this is a time for them to really enjoy life.”www.wxxv25.com