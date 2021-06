On 2019’s This Is How You Smile, Helado Negro meditated on flickering snatches of his autobiography. But on “Gemini and Leo,” the first single from his forthcoming album Far In, it’s clear from the outset that Roberto Carlos Lange has his eyes set on feel-good funky love. Building on the inherent gravitations of the astrological signs, Lange tenderly tells the story of two lovers gathering for an opportunistic yet unhurried romance. “We can move in slow motion. We can take our time in cosmic balance,” he softly declares, inviting a partner to the dancefloor for an out-of-this-world rendezvous. The accompanying video, directed by Jacob Escobedo, reinforces the psychedelic vision with a pair of colorfully animated characters who dance and shapeshift to their own imaginative beat.