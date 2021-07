Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano has revealed how Matty Barton attending Pride on the show is going to affect the character going forward. In scenes set to air next week, Matty will be seen heading to the special event with his supportive girlfriend Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson). The pair have a blast, and the day ends up inspiring Matty to "do more and help" other trans people whose journeys might be similar to his.