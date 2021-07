SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox set a goal of having 70% of Utahns with at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine by July 4. The governor says if you look at state numbers, 64.8% of eligible Utahns have had at least one dose, though federal doses are also distributed in the state through programs like Indian Health Services or Veterans Affairs. When you add those doses, Cox says Utah has about 69.8% of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine.