Helena approves airport authority authorization, assessment negotiations continue
The Helena City Commission approved Monday its half of a joint city-county resolution reauthorizing the Helena Regional Airport Authority for the next 10 years. The previous 10-year resolution was set to expire July 1, and City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk initially presented the reauthorization process to the city commission as an opportunity to address some grievances it had with the airport, chiefly a backlog of unpaid assessments totaling more than $300,000.helenair.com