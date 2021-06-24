Koepka renews rivalry with DeChambeau at Travelers

Brooks Koepka walks along the eighth green after putting during the pro-am ahead of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo

CROMWELL — Where’s the beef?

It’s arrived at TPC River Highlands as bitter archrivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau began play today at the Travelers Championship.

“Like what actually started it?” Koepka was asked Wednesday about the rivalry.

“I thought it was just interesting when he walked up to my caddie and told Ricky (Elliott) that if I had something to say, to say it to his face. I thought that was kind of odd. Don’t walk up to my face, say it to my caddie. When we had that conversation we agreed on something and he went back on it. So, you know, if you’re going to go back on your word I don’t have much respect for that.”

Koepka had called out DeChambeau for his slow play in 2019 and the duo traded jabs on social media a year ago.

Then at last month’s PGA Championship, a viral video of a Golf Channel interview that was not aired surfaced with Koepka becoming angry when DeChambeau walked behind him. At the Memorial three weeks ago, Koepka-supporting fans heckled DeChambeau.

Then at last week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau briefly photo-bombed another Koepka television interview.

They should not cross paths on the course today or Friday. DeChambeau was scheduled to tee off at 7:45 a.m. off of No. 10 today while Koepka was scheduled to start on No. 1 at 1 p.m. On Friday, DeChambeau tees off on No. 1 at 1 p.m. while Koepka goes off on No. 10 at 7:45 a.m.

Koepka would prefer to keep the noise on the course as he is playing in the Travelers Championship for the first time since 2016.

“I’ve always liked this place,” Koepka said. “I think it’s a fun golf course to play. There are so many birdie opportunities. You can really run the score, and it’s fun. Travelers does a great job treating the players well, the caddies well. And I think that’s why you can see it with the fans. I feel like this tournament has an unbelievable turnout with the fans. So it’s a fun event for everybody and definitely enjoyable.”

Koepka was set to compete here last year but withdrew out of caution after Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus.

His brother, Chase, also withdrew after he had earned a spot in the field at the Monday qualifier at Ellington Ridge Country Club.

“I just felt bad for my brother,” Koepka said. “I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to Monday into a Tour event. I’ve said it multiple times. I think if I went out and tried to Monday into every PGA Tour event I might get two or three of them. He was playing so good, too. I watched him on Monday and then we played nine holes together on Tuesday.

“Travelers was nice enough to give him a spot back since Ricky and myself kind of took him out with the contact tracing and all that stuff. It’s nice to be back and good to have my brother here. Hopefully he can put together a good week and somehow find his way into contention.”

Koepka entered the Travelers ranked seventh in the world and in 15th in the FedEx Cup standings.

He picked up his eighth Tour win in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship, two strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson. He shared fourth at the U.S. Open, four strokes back of Jon Rahm.

“I thought last week I had my moments where I played well and moments where I played pretty poorly,” Koepka said. “Overall, I had a chance there with three holes to go. But don't bogey 16 and I putt on 17, if that falls, it changes.

“It is what it is. I was trying to make the best of the situation. I thought four might have been the number when I was playing the hole, but I’m pleased with the way it went. I’m definitely satisfied. Anytime you’ve got a chance to win a major you’re doing something right.”

No one asked Koepka about DeChambeau’s 8-over 44 on the back nine Sunday that dropped him from the lead to a tie for 26th. They probably won’t get together today or Friday with their opposite tee times.

There’s always Saturday or — even better — Sunday, though.