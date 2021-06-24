Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cromwell, CT

Koepka renews rivalry with DeChambeau at Travelers

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryZ5M_0adUGGP800
Brooks Koepka walks along the eighth green after putting during the pro-am ahead of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo

CROMWELL — Where’s the beef?

It’s arrived at TPC River Highlands as bitter archrivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau began play today at the Travelers Championship.

“Like what actually started it?” Koepka was asked Wednesday about the rivalry.

“I thought it was just interesting when he walked up to my caddie and told Ricky (Elliott) that if I had something to say, to say it to his face. I thought that was kind of odd. Don’t walk up to my face, say it to my caddie. When we had that conversation we agreed on something and he went back on it. So, you know, if you’re going to go back on your word I don’t have much respect for that.”

Koepka had called out DeChambeau for his slow play in 2019 and the duo traded jabs on social media a year ago.

Then at last month’s PGA Championship, a viral video of a Golf Channel interview that was not aired surfaced with Koepka becoming angry when DeChambeau walked behind him. At the Memorial three weeks ago, Koepka-supporting fans heckled DeChambeau.

Then at last week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau briefly photo-bombed another Koepka television interview.

They should not cross paths on the course today or Friday. DeChambeau was scheduled to tee off at 7:45 a.m. off of No. 10 today while Koepka was scheduled to start on No. 1 at 1 p.m. On Friday, DeChambeau tees off on No. 1 at 1 p.m. while Koepka goes off on No. 10 at 7:45 a.m.

Koepka would prefer to keep the noise on the course as he is playing in the Travelers Championship for the first time since 2016.

“I’ve always liked this place,” Koepka said. “I think it’s a fun golf course to play. There are so many birdie opportunities. You can really run the score, and it’s fun. Travelers does a great job treating the players well, the caddies well. And I think that’s why you can see it with the fans. I feel like this tournament has an unbelievable turnout with the fans. So it’s a fun event for everybody and definitely enjoyable.”

Koepka was set to compete here last year but withdrew out of caution after Elliott tested positive for the coronavirus.

His brother, Chase, also withdrew after he had earned a spot in the field at the Monday qualifier at Ellington Ridge Country Club.

“I just felt bad for my brother,” Koepka said. “I don’t think people really understand how hard it is to Monday into a Tour event. I’ve said it multiple times. I think if I went out and tried to Monday into every PGA Tour event I might get two or three of them. He was playing so good, too. I watched him on Monday and then we played nine holes together on Tuesday.

“Travelers was nice enough to give him a spot back since Ricky and myself kind of took him out with the contact tracing and all that stuff. It’s nice to be back and good to have my brother here. Hopefully he can put together a good week and somehow find his way into contention.”

Koepka entered the Travelers ranked seventh in the world and in 15th in the FedEx Cup standings.

He picked up his eighth Tour win in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He tied for second with Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship, two strokes behind winner Phil Mickelson. He shared fourth at the U.S. Open, four strokes back of Jon Rahm.

“I thought last week I had my moments where I played well and moments where I played pretty poorly,” Koepka said. “Overall, I had a chance there with three holes to go. But don't bogey 16 and I putt on 17, if that falls, it changes.

“It is what it is. I was trying to make the best of the situation. I thought four might have been the number when I was playing the hole, but I’m pleased with the way it went. I’m definitely satisfied. Anytime you’ve got a chance to win a major you’re doing something right.”

No one asked Koepka about DeChambeau’s 8-over 44 on the back nine Sunday that dropped him from the lead to a tie for 26th. They probably won’t get together today or Friday with their opposite tee times.

There’s always Saturday or — even better — Sunday, though.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
345
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cromwell, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Cromwell, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Pga Championship#Golf Channel#Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. In a statement, the U.S. military said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

Witness of building collapse: "It was all just really scary" Nina Le Troadec, a 15-year-old resident of Champlain Towers East, witnessed the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South from her bedroom window. Le Troadec said she and her family were "scared" that their building could collapse too and stayed in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Fox News

New Mexico hot air balloon crash death toll rises to 5, former cop among those dead

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon that crashed into power lines Saturday morning, killing five people. Four victims died at the scene and another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical but unstable condition where he was pronounced dead around 3:00 p.m., Albuquerque police said. One of the victims pronounced dead at the scene was 59-year-old Martin Martinez, a former Albuquerque Police Department officer. Martinez's wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez, was also pronounced dead at the scene.