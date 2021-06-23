The 5:00 News: Hannah-Jones Developments, Carrboro United and USWNT
97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares stories from around the Orange County area on Wednesday, June 23. The UNC Student Body President moves to try and hold a specially-called meeting to grant Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure. A car crash causes delays for Chapel Hill traffic, while the Chapel Hill Town Council meeting has several big agenda items for its meeting. Plus: Carrboro United is set to hold its last food distribution.chapelboro.com