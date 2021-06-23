Cancel
Columbia, SC

Murdaugh Murders: Maggie’s Phone Discovered Along Rural Road, Sources Say

By Mandy Matney
FITSNews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was Maggie Murdaugh’s phone doing along a rural South Carolina road just outside of the family’s 1,7,00-acre hunting property on the day after her murder?. Earlier today, The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper first reported that the phone was found along a Colleton county road on June 8, 2021 the day after Murdaugh and her son – 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh – were found murdered at the hunting property, located at 4147 Moselle Road near Islandton, S.C.

