Meat snacks are enjoyed for their premium flavor and high protein level but aren't as applicable as they used to be given the increased popularity of plant-based lifestyles, which is something Peperami Vegerami is here to change. The Vegerami Chick'nless Bites come in two flavor options including Pep'd Up and Smokin', which are both suitable for vegetarians to enjoy. The snack comes in 40-gram servings that contain less than 134-calories per portion and are perfect for a standalone snack or as part of a larger meal.