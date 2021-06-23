Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Car racing community aims to pass bill keeping EPA from enforcing car-modification rules

By David Winter, WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people are racing to pass a bill that would block the Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing one of its own rules. The RPM, or “Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports” Bill, promises to protect the rights of those who modify their street cars for racing on a track, like at Edgewater Sports Park, Florence Speedway and several other local tracks. People like to race their own modified street cars, but EPA rules say the way some people are modifying them -- defeating the emissions systems -- is illegal.

