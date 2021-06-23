Car racing community aims to pass bill keeping EPA from enforcing car-modification rules

As summer progresses and the temperature rises, it's more important than ever to stay hydrated throughout the day. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine estimate that men need around 3.7 liters of water each day, while women should be aiming for 2.7 liters. However, while experts agree that keeping your water supplies topped up is key, they also warn that the notion that the store-bought stuff is healthier or cleaner than tap water is misguided. To find out how bottled water is more dangerous than tap water, read on.