Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

Lamb was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right quadriceps. Lamb last played in Game 1 of Sunday's twin bill against the Mariners, but it's not clear at this point when or how the quad issue arose. The move comes retroactive to Monday, so Lamb will become eligible to be reinstated July 9 in Baltimore, though he may need more time to recover. The 30-year-old had been receiving semi-regular playing time in the White Sox injury-riddled outfield, slashing .224/.333/.424 with five homers and 10 RBI on the campaign.