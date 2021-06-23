The real estate experts: Featured properties

Cancel
Batesville, IN

By WKRC
WKRC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lohmiller Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage licensed in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. There's no place like home and living is easy in this well maintained one owner home that is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The floor plan of this home encompasses three spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for sleep, work, or play, two full bathrooms and an open concept kitchen that flows through the dining area to the rear patio. The recently finished basement is sure to please from the modern color scheme and flooring to the handcrafted pallet wall and bar area. The basement also features a newly created room that can be used as an office or potential 4th bedroom as well as a large unfinished storage area with built in shelving. Sellers are now offering a $350 credit toward the purchase of shrubbery/trees/fencing to help with interstate views! Don't miss your opportunity to call this place home, call and schedule your showing today!

