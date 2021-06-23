Loki Episode 3: The Horns Come Off As the Variant Games Begin
Now at the halfway point, Loki’s third episode offers a number of new questions, while giving “our” Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a new sparring partner. But just who is this variant? Are the comic book nods just another distraction from the God of Mischief? And was last week’s time bomb really just a misdirection from the Variant’s true goal? Let’s take a look at this week’s episode and see if we can’t suss out some good answers to these questions.editorial.rottentomatoes.com