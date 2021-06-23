Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Episode 3: The Horns Come Off As the Variant Games Begin

By Erik Amaya
Rottentomatoes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow at the halfway point, Loki’s third episode offers a number of new questions, while giving “our” Loki (Tom Hiddleston) a new sparring partner. But just who is this variant? Are the comic book nods just another distraction from the God of Mischief? And was last week’s time bomb really just a misdirection from the Variant’s true goal? Let’s take a look at this week’s episode and see if we can’t suss out some good answers to these questions.

editorial.rottentomatoes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Cara Delevingne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Marvel Universe#Loki Season 1#Marvel Comics#Dc Comics#Suicide Squad#Asgardia#Tva#The Time Keepers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘Loki’ episode takes place in fictional Alabama city

There’s no Haven Hills, Alabama in real life. But in the billboard image that opens a pivotal scene in the second episode of Marvel/Disney+ series “Loki,” Haven Hills evokes a picturesque, Gulf Shores-like beach vibe. Before that picture is blown to bits. Amid a stormy apocalypse. Haven Hills in year...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Loki Episode 3 Updates – How Powerful Lady Loki Is?

Loki Episode 3 Updates: Who is Lady Loki? Loki has appeared in numerous forms throughout the ages, including feminine ones, but in 2008, he prominently took on a feminine figure for a period of time using his shape-shifting powers. Lady Loki lingered for some time, influencing Marvel’s heroes like usual, but what’s remarkable is that it’s still Loki, not a different version of the persona.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 3 Theories: Could the Time Keepers Actually Be Loki Variants?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 3. We're back with the Slack! Welcome to Slackin' Off: Loki Edition, where IGN's editors and writers spitball and speculate about all things God of Mischief. This week, we're sharing our inter-office chatter regarding Episode 3, "Lamentis," which featured Loki and "Sylvie" reluctantly teaming up in order to survive a lunar apocalypse.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What time to watch Loki episode 3 on Disney +

Loki is the new series of Marvel what launched Disney, on June 9 on his new day. From now on, the platform has decided that Wednesdays will be released and the God of Lies has made the debut. Since its launch two weeks ago, the story starring the British actor Tom Hiddleston became the most sought after.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?

What is Loki’s Sexuality in Episode 3 of ‘Loki’?. In episode 3 of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston and what we believed was Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) teamed up for survival, and the two had an informative heart-to-heart along the way. Many previously unknown truths about the characters...
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Loki’ Season 1 Episode 3 Online

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. On one hand it’s hard to believe that Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki will be half over at the conclusion of Episode 3. With the big revelations in Episode 2 regarding who was under the hood, there’s a lot more discoveries surely to come.
TV Seriesallears.net

The Newest Episode of ‘Loki’ is Now on Disney+!

Loki has been blowing our minds since it premiered two weeks ago. We’ve found hidden details in the episodes, took a deep dive into characters, and even saw Loki in his new costume out in Disneyland! The series is doing great so far – it became the number one show for Disney+ in just seven days. And it’s Wednesday, so you know what that means…
TV SeriesGamespot

New Loki Episode Explains Where TVA Agents Really Come From

The Time Variance Authority, more commonly known to as the TVA, is in charge of making sure people stay in their lane and don't create multiple universes with their decisions. However, during Episode 3, Sylvie revealed to Loki where the TVA agents really come from, and it's a bit of a trip.
TV Seriesreviewgeek.com

‘Loki’ Episode 3 Review: Loki and Loki Were Boringly Low Key

We’re three episodes into Loki, and I’m sorry to say I’m bored. Not with the series, but definitely with the third episode. Despite its 42-minute length, this is the episode where almost nothing happened until the last five minutes. And along the way, the show told us maybe three key secrets.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Loki Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Lamentis

Loki Season 1 Episode 3 slowed things down by stranding Loki, and the Variant, who we now know goes by Sylvie, on Lamentis 1 in the middle of an apocalypse. Of course, the obligatory action was featured heavily on the hour, but the writers also used this episode to force Loki and Sylvie to get to know one another better.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Episode 3 theory reveals a game-changing secret hidden in plain sight

If one thing’s exceedingly clear about Loki, it’s that nothing is as it seems in this Disney+ series — especially where Sylvie is concerned. After spending two episodes exploring the Time Variance Authority’s influence over events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki Episode 3 went in an entirely different direction: specifically, to Lamentis, a far-off planet on the verge of its own apocalypse. The episode was a departure from Loki’s normal fare, but was that because of a grand illusion?
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 3 ‘Lamentis’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, our dear Loki followed the other Loki (which we now learn has named herself Sylvie) back to the TVA (Time Variance Agency). This muddles things for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who had a plan to decimate the Time Keepers, and now because of this man’s intrusive ways, finds herself in the midst of an apocalypse – Lamentis 1 – which Loki discovers is an event that no one survives. The problem now is that the TemPad, which allows Minutemen and agents of the TVA to teleport through time, is out of juice. The two are stranded unless they can find a strong enough power source to get the TemPad working again.
TV Seriestvweb.com

Loki Episode 1.3 Recap: Train Ride on Lamentis

The third Loki episode is titled "Lamentis". It opens with C-15 (Sasha Lane) and the Variant (Sophia Di Martino) drinking fruity drinks at a bar. C-15 wonders if they should order "buffalo fingers." The Variant banters along like a bestie, describing what "brain freeze" actually does. She dares C-15 to drink, then casually asks, "How many people are guarding the Time-Keepers?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy