Effective: 2021-06-29 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adair; Schuyler Scattered Storms With Heavy Rain Today .Scattered thunderstorms today will have the potential to produce heavy rain over already saturated ground leading to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Missouri will expire at 7 PM CDT this evening. Some lighter rain is still possible tonight, but flash flooding is not anticipated at this time.