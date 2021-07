The City of Philadelphia endured yet another heartbreak last night. As if that Kawhi three-pointer wasn’t scarring enough, fans watched in agony as the Sixers let go of what once felt like a very winnable series against the Hawks. Only adding fuel to the fire was the regression of Ben Simmons throughout the postseason. With the dust beginning to settle, the once prodigal son is witnessing the City very quickly sour and for good reason, but there are some scary similarities to another player who was once promised to be the savior of their team – Carson Wentz.