Sevyn Streeter and Jacquees join us for the finale of our Black Music Month series

By Mya Abraham
Audacy
 6 days ago

For the third and final installment of our Black Music Month series, Sevyn Streeter and Jacquees sit with our own Greg Street and Kenny Burns for an exclusive chat and performance.

Music2dopeboyz.com

Sevyn Streeter – “Guilty” f. Chris Brown & A$AP Ferg

Nearly four years since her debut album, Girl Disrupted, Sevyn Streeter will finally return with her sophomore effort Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz in 2021. Slated to arrive in the summer, Streeter has shared the project’s first single “Guilty,” which also features Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg. She has also released a video for the song, directed by Young Chang and Sevyn herself. Press play on it below.
Theater & DanceBET

Black Music Month: 100 Best Songs Of All Time – The 1980s

The prevailing ethos of the 1980’s was to make money, by any means necessary, either by engagement with corporate America, or through entrepreneurial hustles. And music started to reflect that concept, as hip-hop and its focus on material gain took root in inner cities across the U.S. Racial disparities remained,...
Musicblackchronicle.com

Black Music Month: 10 DJs That Helped Define Hip-Hop

All month long we’re celebrating Black Music Month here at BAW, and what would music be without the disc jockey to guide us through the beats?. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. DJs play an important role in the music industry, particularly...
MusicBillboard

Live Nation Honors Billboard's Executive Director of Hip-Hop and R&B Gail Mitchell For Black Music Month

As part of Black Music Month, Billboard's Gail Mitchell was honored by Live Nation for her lofty contributions and accomplishments in the journalism industry. Serving as the company's executive director for the R&B/Hip-Hop division, Mitchell spearheaded a bevy of Billboard covers, most notably last year's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue, which featured Kehlani, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, and Jhene Aiko.
Musichitsdailydouble.com

EBONY, ACADEMY PARTNER FOR BLACK MUSIC MONTH

MC Lyte will be the host of Recording Academy x EBONY: Black Music Collective Podcast, which will feature members of the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective discussing the community and the music industry at large. "We look forward to sharing these powerful discussions that elevate Black music creators within the...
Atlanta, NYPosted by
GlobalGrind

Black Music Month: The City of Atlanta Introduced The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Black Music Month is not over just yet! People have traveled near and far to see their favorite celebrity entertainers’ names embedded in terrazzo and brass stars on the sidewalks along 15 historic blocks in Hollywood, California. On June 17, the city of Atlanta welcomed its latest attraction honoring influential Black entertainers with the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

R&B Singer Omar Wilson Honors Black Music Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chart-topping R&B singer, Omar Wilson is enjoying success with his new project, “Omar Wilson Sings The Classics”. The project includes a cover of the Bobby Womack classic, “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”. Wilson appeared on Rising to talk about the impact of black music during Black Music Month. He also discusses his own musical influences which include Sam Cooke, James Brown and Donny Hathaway. Wilson even treated viewers to an incredible performance on Rising. His album, “Omar Wilson Sings The Classics” is available for download on all major platforms.
Musicoppl.org

Black Music Month: Pride edition

As we close out June, we also remember that in addition to Pride Month, it is Black Music Month. Enjoy these contemporary and classic sounds from Black queer musicians. Please note: All catalog links will direct you to our new beta catalog. in defense of my own happiness by Joy...
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

Texas Hip Hop Star Megan Thee Stallion Wins Four 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards went back to a live show setting this year and "Culture's Biggest Night" featured 2 of the culture's biggest stars from Texas taking home trophies. Texas bred hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion was one the big winners last night taking home 4 BET Awards including "Video Of The Year" & "Best Collaboration" for the controversial smash "WAP" with Cardi B, Viewer's Choice Award, Best Female Hip Hop Artist.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...