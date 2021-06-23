Sevyn Streeter and Jacquees join us for the finale of our Black Music Month series

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chart-topping R&B singer, Omar Wilson is enjoying success with his new project, “Omar Wilson Sings The Classics”. The project includes a cover of the Bobby Womack classic, “If You Think You’re Lonely Now”. Wilson appeared on Rising to talk about the impact of black music during Black Music Month. He also discusses his own musical influences which include Sam Cooke, James Brown and Donny Hathaway. Wilson even treated viewers to an incredible performance on Rising. His album, “Omar Wilson Sings The Classics” is available for download on all major platforms.