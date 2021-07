CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 13: Tony Santillan #64 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the game. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) As unpopular as the move may be among some within the Cincinnati fanbase, transforming Tony Santillan from a starter into a reliever makes sense. The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Louisville yesterday, and the plan is for Santillan to shift his focus from being in the rotation to coming out of the Cincinnati Reds bullpen.