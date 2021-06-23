Junior Blues blast off in sweep of South Sioux

Five RBIs by Nick Zoucha and six errors by the opposition led to two blowout wins for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues on Tuesday in South Sioux City. Columbus had lost five of six before Zoucha singled, tripled and drove in five as part of the 12-3 win in game one. South Sioux City surrendered seven unearned runs in the nightcap and saw the visitors plate the same total in a 12-0 CUFCU victory. Grant Anderson and Eli Kruse also had two RBIs apiece as the Blues improved to 7-10.