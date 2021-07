ATHENS — Georgia Athletics Director Josh Brooks announced on Monday that Tony Baldwin has been named the next head coach of the University of Georgia softball program. Baldwin becomes the third head coach in the 25-year history of Georgia softball. This is Baldwin’s first head coaching job. He has served on the Georgia coaching staff under Lu Harris-Champer for nine seasons. During Baldwin’s tenure on staff, Georgia has appeared in eight NCAA Tournaments (no tournament in 2020). The Bulldogs have advanced to six Super Regionals and three appearances in the Women’s College World Series (2016, 2018, 2021). The Bulldogs are one of eight teams to make three or more appearances in Oklahoma City in the last five World Series.