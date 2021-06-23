7News First Alert Weather: Heat continues through Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend ☂

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clouds will increase across Texoma with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Thursday, mostly sunny skies with highs soaring around 100 degrees. This could be our first official 100° day for the City of Lawton, although it will feel even warmer with heat indices ranging anywhere from104° to 106°. It’ll be breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees above average on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.