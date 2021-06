KALAMAZOO, MI – Sam Shea picked the right time to bring his best stuff. The Kalamazoo Hackett senior left-handed pitcher was lights out last week in playoff games against Byron Center Zion Christian and Colon, which not only helped the Irish secure their first trip to the baseball state semifinals, but also caught the attention of baseball fans from across the region, who picked the Shea as the latest Kalamazoo-area spring sports Athlete of the Week.