He’s not that good. What 3 and D are they seeing? The 3 is legit, the D is a myth. And if the D wasn’t there under Tony Bennett, then good luck. No argument on the 3 part, but we should know what D looks like - Brogdon, Hunter, Mitchell, Atkins, Wilkins, Diakite, Hall, Clark. Doesn’t have that kind of D any more than Wilkins has that kind of 3. And at 6’8” or so he’ll need to defend the best athletes in the NBA or bigger players who are too strong.