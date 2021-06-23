Cancel
Dementia is inevitable, half of adults say, according to AARP survey

By Evan Peterson
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A recent report from AARP found that the majority of adults mistakenly believe cognitive decline, and potentially getting dementia, is inevitable, but the odds are a lot smaller than you think. "Many of us know someone impacted by dementia, but our research shows that many adults 40 and...

