Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Summer!

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill – looking ahead to Sunday’s summer midseason show at Cats Cradle!. School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph joins Aaron along with two members of the SOR House Band, Asher Simon and Sydney Helbert. They play three songs from SOR’s spring end-of-season show at the Cradle earlier this year (with an actual live audience!) and chat about this weekend’s show and other upcoming events at School of Rock this season.