CGESD board OKs budget, 5% raise
CASA GRANDE — The Casa Grande Elementary School District board on Tuesday adopted a proposed 2021-22 budget that includes a 5% raise for employees. Over the last few months, Chief Financial Officer Tom Wohlleber gave updates to the board on what impact the pandemic might have on next year’s budget. During May’s meeting, he said this was one of the most difficult budgets he’s worked on in the 37 years he’s been a finance officer for a school district.www.pinalcentral.com