Wells Fargo is expanding its existing efforts to support diverse- and women-owned small businesses by welcoming graphic designer and illustrator Sophia Yeshi as the bank's first-ever artist-in-residence. For her first project as the Wells Fargo Artist in Residence, Yeshi reimagined the "Open" sign as a bold statement to symbolize the perseverance of millions of small business owners through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic - as well as the long road ahead to full recovery. The new "Open" sign is available for download at wellsfargo.com/together and later this summer, small business owners can pick up a sign at any Wells Fargo branch while supplies last.