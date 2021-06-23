Cancel
'Brighton 4th' Review: A Bittersweet Tale of a Father's Devotion

By Alissa Simon
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Brighton 4th” tells a gentle, naturalistic story of parental devotion and sacrifice, unfolding mostly in the former Soviet émigré enclave of Brighton Beach, N.Y. The tragicomedy nabbed a trifecta of awards at the recent Tribeca Festival, including best international narrative feature, screenplay and actor. It marks the third fiction outing by Georgian helmer Levan Koguashvili (“Blind Dates”) and follows a former Olympic wrestling champ from Tbilisi who goes to New York to help his adult son get his life back on track. The tender screenplay by Boris Frumin captures characters living in the new world in much the same fashion as they did in the old. It also offers a touching showcase for Levan Tediashvili, a non-professional actor and real-life wrestler. Boutique art-house distributors should take a look at this festival favorite.

www.nhregister.com
Brooklyn, NY

‘Brighton 4th’: Ruminative Character Study Explores the Georgian Community in Brighton Beach [Tribeca Review]

Reflective and stoic, sometimes to a fault, Levan Koguashvili’s film “Brighton 4th” explores the hyper-masculine world of Georgian wrestlers and gamblers in Brooklyn. Featuring a ruminative performance by former Olympic wrestler Lavan Tediashvili, as Kakhi, who travels from Tbilisi to Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach to see his son Soso (Giorgi Tabidze), and try to dig him out a gambling debt, Koguashvili’s film is strongest when focusing on the eclectic immigrants that populate Brighton Beach, as well as Soso’s boarding house. Interested in the way communities form around immigrant populations, “Brighton 4th” is a thoughtful naturalistic film keen to follow around Kakhi as he explores this familial, but nevertheless strange, community.
Movies

‘The Novice’, ‘Brighton 4th’, ‘Ascension’ triumph in Tribeca juried awards

The Novice, Brighton 4th, and Ascension have triumphed in the juried awards categories at 2021 Tribeca Festival. Lauren Hadaway’s The Novice was named best US narrative feature at 2021 Tribeca Festival, while Levan Koguashvili’s Brighton 4th won best international film. Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension was named best documentary feature in the...
