Federal cash needs big plans

The American Rescue Plan is sending hundreds of millions of dollars to Suffolk and Nassau counties that can be spent on transformational projects. That’s what makes the push by both Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and her GOP election opponent, Bruce Blakeman, to buy taxpayers’ votes with much of the excess cash so frustrating. Neither Curran’s plan to send $375 checks to every homeowner earning less than $500,000, nor Blakeman’s counter to use the $100 million to cut property taxes, appears to be legal.