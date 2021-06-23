Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

The feelings remain! Tristan Thompson gushed over his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian as he wished her a happy 37th birthday on Sunday, June 27. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met,” the basketball player, 30, wrote via Instagram. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. ❤️❤️.”