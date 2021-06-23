Cancel
Open Banking Was Only The Beginning – Welcome To The World Of Open Data

By Alan McIntyre
Forbes
 7 days ago

Increasingly banks are moving beyond basic compliance with Open Banking mandates to proactively participate in platforms and ecosystems that better leverage customer data and create truly personalized experiences. For the most part, traditional banks have been slow in their response to the opportunities Open Banking affords, seeing compliance as the principal goal, but that is changing as banks see new entrants build successful business models on data-sharing foundations. In this new world, banks can be manufacturers, packagers or distributors, but whatever roles they choose to play, the traditional vertically integrated approach to banking will look increasingly insular.

