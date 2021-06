LINDBERG has launched its lightest range of eyewear with the new Thintanium collection. The wire-thin frames are constructed out of thin, titanium strips and use a fully integrated screwless hinge to create an elegant, almost rimless frame design. Coming in at just 3 grams, the frames are incredibly light and come in a variety of styles in both optical and sunglass options. Each frame is also customized to fit your face perfectly with a variety of temple lengths, adjustable nose pad options, and every frame is made to order and will be engraved with your name on the inside of the temple.