With 125 years since the Klondike Gold Rush, we round up some of the Yukon’s best gold-related attractions. Visitors to the Yukon can have a go at panning for gold for themselves. Pick up equipment in shops in Whitehorse and Dawson City, then wade into the water to hunt for flakes of gold, which is most likely to be found in the icy streams in the mountains. Visitors can explore solo or join a tour to learn the technique of how to separate gold from stone.