Mercedes E-Class saloon test mule spied with beefier wheel arches

By Adrian Padeanu Published by
motor1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes introduced the current-generation E-Class in January 2016 before giving it a mid-cycle update in March 2020. It seems just about right the three-pointed star has now been spotted testing the W214 model, unless this mule is actually for a different vehicle. The only other car that springs to mind is the next AMG GT 4-Door Coupe since the current swoopy performance saloon uses the same structure as the E63 Estate.

uk.motor1.com
Cars
Local
