Mercedes E-Class saloon test mule spied with beefier wheel arches

Mercedes now has a diverse product offering that includes everything from the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to stunning station wagons and even hypercars. The company had a phase where it tried to fill every possible niche, regardless of if anybody wanted those niches filled or not (Merc R-Class, we're looking at you). As a result, there's a lot of overlap with various models, and with even more models on the way through electrification, hence, Merc wants to trim some. As a result, the automaker told us earlier this year that cabriolet versions of its vehicles would become less numerous. Despite that, a new C-Class drop top is coming, so what can we expect?