This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Samsung's list of Prime Day deals will evolve over the next few days as its retail partners and even Samsung itself bring new offerings into view. If you're a Samsung loyalist, of even if you just appreciate a good deal when you see one, you'll definitely want to keep checking this page and all of CNET's Prime Day coverage to see the latest discounts.