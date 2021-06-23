Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin – New Gameplay Today

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin is a mere two weeks away from release, and with a trial version of the game releasing on June 25, we thought it'd be a great time to show you a quick look at Capcom's upcoming monster-hatching JRPG. You might be thinking to yourself, "Didn't Monster Hunter Rise just release in March?" Yep, it sure did, however Monster Hunter Stories 2 features turn-based combat and a neat monster-hatching system that differentiates itself from its action-focused cousin. With that in mind, join John Carson, Jason Guisao, and yours truly for an episode of New Gameplay Today wherein we share an early glimpse at one of the first chapters from Monster Hunter Stories 2.