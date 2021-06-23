Cancel
Restaurants

Taco Bell Testing Plant-Based Naked Chicken Chalupa

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

As plant-based meat alternatives grow in popularity, restaurants across the country have been working to expand their menus to deliver more vegan and vegetarian-friendly options. Among those is Taco Bell and while the chain's menu already offers quite a few vegetarian options, they're testing a brand-new item that may just shake up the so-called chicken sandwich wars. Taco Bell is testing a plant-based Naked Chicken Chalupa, appropriately named the Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-Based Shell.

